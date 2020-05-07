Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89.

VGZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vista Gold from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

