Vornado Realty Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Vornado Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 233.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

VNO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.65. 155,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,476. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

