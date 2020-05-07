W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.44

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 1.44 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

W W Grainger has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. W W Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W W Grainger to earn $17.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

GWW traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.16. 27,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

