Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.69) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of ($122.53) million for the quarter.

NASDAQ WTRE traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $229.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.44. Watford has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watford from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Hawley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,397. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Rathgeber purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $194,905.00. Insiders have bought 19,805 shares of company stock valued at $387,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

