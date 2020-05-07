WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Posts Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. WEC Energy Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.71-3.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

