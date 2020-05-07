Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Up 6.1%

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.45, 1,333,511 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,184,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.
Several research firms have commented on WW. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
See Also: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.