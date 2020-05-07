Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Up 6.1%

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.45, 1,333,511 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,184,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Several research firms have commented on WW. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $400.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

