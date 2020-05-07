Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welbilt had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WBT traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,143. The stock has a market cap of $631.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.86. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82.

In other news, CEO William Johnson bought 10,091 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf bought 5,252 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBT. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

