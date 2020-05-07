Wells Fargo & Co Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $175.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.45.

TWLO stock traded up $48.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.89. 31,074,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,617. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

