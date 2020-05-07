Wells Fargo & Co Trims South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Target Price to $26.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:SJI traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 724,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 23,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 196,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,686,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,174,000 after buying an additional 184,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

