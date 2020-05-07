Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

WLK opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In related news, EVP Roger L. Kearns bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at $425,155.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.