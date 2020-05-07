Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 191,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,566. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.56. Westrock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

