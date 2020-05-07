WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) shares rose 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.64 and last traded at $137.89, approximately 701,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 632,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.15.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

