WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) shares rose 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.64 and last traded at $137.89, approximately 701,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 632,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.15.
WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55.
In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.
WEX Company Profile (NYSE:WEX)
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
