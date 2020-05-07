Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Trading Up 7.1%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.18, approximately 457,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 362,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $261.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,854,767.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

