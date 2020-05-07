XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE XPO opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.52. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

