XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE XPO opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.52. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18.
In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.
Featured Article: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.