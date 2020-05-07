Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Aaron’s posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,366,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 692.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 851,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after buying an additional 452,097 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1,539.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 84.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 541,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 247,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. 1,567,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

