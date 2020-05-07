Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $830.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $200,802.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,256,691.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.36. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

