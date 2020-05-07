Zacks: Brokerages Set $18.33 Target Price for Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA)

Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $18.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Biocardia an industry rank of 11 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Biocardia stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,893. Biocardia has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

