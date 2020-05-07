Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Hold

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 673,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,627. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.11. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 121,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 355,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

