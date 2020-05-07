Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to “Buy”

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

CENTA has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 716,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

