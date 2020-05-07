Zacks: Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vaxart an industry rank of 12 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

NASDAQ VXRT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,006. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $184.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 123.73% and a negative net margin of 189.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 4,434,296 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $13,125,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,451,765 shares of company stock valued at $15,859,609. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 403,821 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

