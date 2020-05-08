$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Primo Water also reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 2,022,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.24, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

