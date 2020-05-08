$0.07 EPS Expected for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.25. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $288,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,078.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $591,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

