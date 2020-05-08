12,839 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 345,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,528. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit