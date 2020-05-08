12,839 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 345,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,528. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

