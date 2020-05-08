138,500 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 138,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Nike by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Nike by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 104,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,565,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

