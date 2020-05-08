3,000 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,098,802,000 after acquiring an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.67.

INTU stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,119. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

