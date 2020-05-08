355,523 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,755,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $34.35. 2,331,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,643. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

