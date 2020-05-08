380 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after buying an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Paypal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 231,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $17.98 on Thursday, reaching $146.29. 35,473,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,713. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $108.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,287,304. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.30.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.