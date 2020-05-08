78,600 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.22. 2,411,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

