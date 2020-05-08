916 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 916 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.23 and a 200-day moving average of $324.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

