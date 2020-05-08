Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Decreased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $282,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,167,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

