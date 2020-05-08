ADAMANT Messenger Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $734,923.08 and $7,565.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028076 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,295,295 coins and its circulating supply is 84,153,284 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.