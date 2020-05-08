Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.30%.

NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 632,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,650. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

ADMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

