Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Up 7.2% on Strong Earnings

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $61.28 and last traded at $58.76, 366,210 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 308,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEIS. DA Davidson lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

