Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Trading Up 7.2% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $61.28 and last traded at $58.76, 366,210 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 308,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,453,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $23,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,212 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $21,264,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.84.

About Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

