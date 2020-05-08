Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of ACM opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

