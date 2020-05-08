Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.59. 1,924,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,182. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 33.69, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,060,000 shares of company stock worth $10,953,100 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

