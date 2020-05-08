Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.59. 1,924,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,182. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 33.69, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,060,000 shares of company stock worth $10,953,100 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit