Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Akcea Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $110,649.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,531 shares of company stock worth $123,743 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,289,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. 149,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,260. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

