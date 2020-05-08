Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Holdings Decreased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.07. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.68 and a 12 month high of $394.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.21). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

