Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Congress Park Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 7.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $201.19. 23,815,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,831,486. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $511.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

