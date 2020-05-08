Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.70 on Friday, reaching $201.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,814,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,831,486. The stock has a market cap of $511.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

