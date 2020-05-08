Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,686 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for about 3.6% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARLP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 988,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,505. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $422.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

