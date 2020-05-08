AlphaCore Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.92. 719,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,740. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

