AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,691,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,889. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $164.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.