AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.56. 4,565,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,110,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.67. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

