AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,909 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $21,518,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 260.6% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 25,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.58. 17,310,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,012,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.