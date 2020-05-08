Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Amedisys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Amedisys by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.16 per share, with a total value of $306,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 56,716 shares valued at $10,345,058. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys stock traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.04. 251,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. UBS Group upped their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.87.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

