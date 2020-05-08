Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,222. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

