Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 625.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.97% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XRT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of XRT stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 5,562,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.