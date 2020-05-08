Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.72, for a total transaction of $4,591,317.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $14,066,352.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $156,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,943 shares of company stock valued at $26,816,662. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

