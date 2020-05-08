Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Avery Dennison by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.26. The company had a trading volume of 379,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average of $122.77. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.